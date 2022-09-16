Grundy Center rolls past Hudson, 47-0 to stay undefeated

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) Unbeaten Grundy Center scored less than a minute into the game and never looked back in a 47-o victory over Hudson Friday night in Hudson.
Spartan quarterback, Colin Gordon, found tight end, Tierman Vokes, on a 38-yard touchdown pass for the early lead with 11:02 left in the first quarter,
Defensive lineman, Trent Cakerice, intercepted a pass and returned it for a Grundy touchdown, while running back, Clay Saak, gave Grundy Center a 20-0 lead, still in the first quarter, on a short touchdown run.
The Spartans poured it on in the second quarter with a Gordon touchdown run and a Gordon to Tate Jirovsky 52-yard touchdown pass. The Spartans padded the lead late with another touchdown and a 4-0 halftime lead.
Grundy cruised to a 47-0 lead and a 4-0 season record.
The Spartans entertain A-G-W-S-R next Friday night for Grundy Homecoming, while the Hudson Pirates, now 2-2, head to Fairbank to face Wapsie Valley and Warrior Homecoming. Check out some of the game highlights here.