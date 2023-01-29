Groups ask questions, demand answers at town hall for Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Community members came together at the Cedar Rapids Public Library on Sunday to ask questions and demand answers for the death of Devonna Walker.
Several groups, including Advocates for Social Justice, the Cedar Rapids Branch of the NAACP, Marion Alliance for Racial Equity, Parents Against Violence Everywhere, Stand In Unity and We Are CR put on the town hall.
Walker was stabbed and killed death at the Cambridge Townhome Complex in Cedar Rapids in early January.
Police have not made any arrests so far in the case. In the immediate aftermath of her death, two people were detained and interviewed by police. However, both individuals were eventually released.
For weeks since Walker's death, friends, family and community members have peacefully protested to demand answers and transparency around the investigation.
"We are encouraging witnesses to come forward," Advocates for Social Justice Board President Amara Andrews said. "We're hoping the police and the county attorney are continuing to investigate."
Cedar Rapids Police completed their investigation of Walker's death on January 12. Police sent their findings to the Linn County Attorney's Office, which will decide whether or not charges are filed in the case. Prosecutors are still evaluating the case and reviewing evidence.
The groups invited Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman, Linn County Prosecutor Nick Maybanks, and Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell to participate in the town hall, but all three declined.
Andrews said they are hopeful a suspect in the case will be charged and brought to justice. She encouraged people in the community to get involved.
"This is a tragedy that happened in our backyard. We see these kinds of tragedies nationally all the time. This one happened here," Andrews said. "We're hoping the community can get involved and demand justice because that's what we think is right."
The panel at the town hall included members of the different groups, a family representative and a local lawyer.
The event's purpose was to raise awareness and support Walker's family. They also wanted to address concerns about how African-Americans are treated in the criminal justice system.
Over the past few weeks, this is the second large event that has taken place in the community to spread the word about Walker's case. On January 15, Community members, family, and friends held a candlelight vigil inside the 'Elevate Life Center', also known as the 'Gospel Tabernacle Church.'