Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Geneva Tower and Hawthorne Hills sold to Colorado-based company

  • Updated
Affordable Housing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Geneva Tower and Hawthorne Hills have been sold to Edgemark Communities, the affordable housing division of Edgemark Development LLC based from Denver, Colorado.

The completion of the sale was made on December 2.

In a commitment to improve affordable housing in Cedar Rapids, Edgemark has renewed the property's Housing Assistance Payments Contract or the next 20 years.

The Colorado-based company has experience acquiring and improving affordable housing properties throughout the country.

In a press release, the President and CEO of Four Oaks Family and Children's Services and the Affordable Housing Network, Inc. (AHNI) issued a statement on the sale.

Mary Beth O'Neill said, “AHNI has been evaluating our current portfolio of properties to ensure each one is aligned with our mission—to provide safe and sustainable housing that promotes stability for families and individuals, while also creating community."

She continued, “This focus means AHNI and Four Oaks are prioritizing affordable housing opportunities that best serve children, families and community development—single-family homes, multi-family properties with a limited number of units, and a reduction in housing density overall."