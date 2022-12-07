Geneva Tower and Hawthorne Hills sold to Colorado-based company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Geneva Tower and Hawthorne Hills have been sold to Edgemark Communities, the affordable housing division of Edgemark Development LLC based from Denver, Colorado.
The completion of the sale was made on December 2.
In a commitment to improve affordable housing in Cedar Rapids, Edgemark has renewed the property's Housing Assistance Payments Contract or the next 20 years.
The Colorado-based company has experience acquiring and improving affordable housing properties throughout the country.
In a press release, the President and CEO of Four Oaks Family and Children's Services and the Affordable Housing Network, Inc. (AHNI) issued a statement on the sale.
Mary Beth O'Neill said, “AHNI has been evaluating our current portfolio of properties to ensure each one is aligned with our mission—to provide safe and sustainable housing that promotes stability for families and individuals, while also creating community."
She continued, “This focus means AHNI and Four Oaks are prioritizing affordable housing opportunities that best serve children, families and community development—single-family homes, multi-family properties with a limited number of units, and a reduction in housing density overall."