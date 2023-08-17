Garage deemed a total loss in Cedar Rapids fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A two-car garage in Cedar Rapids is deemed a total loss after a large fire on Thursday.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Mayden Ave SW after 12:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. After quickly deploying attack lines to the fully engulfed garage, the fire was brought under control by around 1:15 p.m.
One man was evaluated on scene by medical staff, but was not transported for medical treatment.
The garage is deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.