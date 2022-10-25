Funeral plans revealed for Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The visitation and funeral dates for Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush have been officially set.
Bush died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer over the past 2 and a half years. Bush submitted her resignation from the School District in September.
Bush planned to fulfill her duties for the remainder of the school year, before her health took a turn for the worse. It was announced that Bush would leave her position on November 1 in order to prioritize her health.
Unfortunately, Bush died on Sunday, October 23.
According to the obituary, a visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, with a prayer service being held at 4:00 p.m. The visitation will be held at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday November 5 at the Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids.
The obituary reads in part, "She will be deeply missed for her caring soul, delightful energy, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen's mantra was always centered around 'hope,' and she would want all to embrace this same spirit."