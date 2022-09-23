Fugitive taken into custody after pursuit with kids in car

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - A man was arrested on traffic and child endangerment charges after a pursuit in Cedar Rapids.
Police said they tried to stop a white SUV in the 900 block of 15th Avenue SW last night just before 7:30 PM. Officers started the stop and approached the SUV, but it left the scene.
Police followed the driver through the southwest side. The pursuit ended near the 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Police said the vehicle was driven by Andre Corbett. An adult and four kids were also in the vehicle. No one was hurt.
Corbett is facing several traffic-related charges as well as four counts of child endangerment.
He was a fugitive of the US Marshals Office and Black Hawk County.