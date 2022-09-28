Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to Civil Rights violation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Iowa State Trooper has pled guilty to a Civil Rights violation from an excessive use of force incident in Cedar County in 2017.
Robert James Smith, 58, pled guilty in court on Monday, September 26, 2022 to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.
Court documents show that on September 25, 2017, Smith observed a motorcycle speeding on Interstate 80. Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The motorcycle driver exited Interstate 80 and subsequently pulled over for Smith. In his marked squad car, Smith exited the Interstate behind the motorcycle, engaged his overhead lights and siren, and pulled over.
As the victim stood beside his motorcycle with his hands in the air, Smith delivered an open palm strike to the victim's chin area. The strike caused the victim to fall back over the motorcycle. Smith then knelt on the motorcycle, handcuffed the victim, and then stood the victim up.
In Smith's plea agreement, he admitted that the intentional strike was inappropriate conduct and was an unreasonable use of force.
In July 2022, the matter went to jury trial, though the jury was not able to reach a verdict.
The sentencing for Smith has yet to be scheduled.