Former Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner David Zahn passes away unexpectedly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Former Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner David Zahn passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, following what his obituary says were complications from a recent surgery. He was 59 years old.
Born September 28, 1963, Zahn attended and graduated from Kennedy High School and Mt. Mercy University.
Zahn served as a Cedar Rapids Police Officer for 32 years and the Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner for six years before returning to the department to serve in various roles.
"Dave had a long career of helping people. As a police officer, he cared for many lost animals, including rescuing a kitten and a family of ducks from the interstate," his obituary said. "He could be seen changing tires for stranded motorists, helping the homeless, and using radar to clock his neighbor's pitching speed. The Xavier Community knows him as the officer who kept 42nd Street safe from speeders."
Zahn is survived by his wife, Suzanne, their son Brogan, and his brother and sister.
In place of flowers, Zahn's family said memorial contributions may be made "to any of the places Dave loved and supported most," including Cedar Rapids Animal Control, Olivet Neighborhood Mission, and the Xavier Foundation.
You can read the full obituary here.