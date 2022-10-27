Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids closing in November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A beloved pizza restaurant in Cedar Rapids has announced plans to close down in November.
In a Facebook post, Fong's Pizza announced on Thursday that its last day of business will be on November 5.
In the post the restaurant said, "We love serving this great community. Unfortunately, our lease is at its end, and with the uncertain future of the economy, it did not make sense for us to renew at this time."
The restaurant, which opened in early 2018, said that its employees are looking forward to their final days in operation.