Firefighters respond to barn fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Firefighters from multiple Linn County Fire Departments responded to a barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning.
It happened in the 5500 block of Tower Terrace Road Northeast.
A resident of a nearby house called 911 after noticing flames shooting out of the two-story barn. The resident was able to get a pet out of the barn safely.
When they arrived, firefighters found the barn fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters used hose lines and foam to put out the fire. They also used a nearby piece of heavy machinery to turnover hot spots and suffocate the fire.
Fire trucks and tankers from the Hiawatha, Monroe Township and Palo Fire Departments also responded to the scene and helped put the fire out.