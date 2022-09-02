Fire breaks out at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids again, everyone back in the building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – It could have been another tragedy at the Geneva Tower Apartments in Cedar Rapids. Fire crews responded to the high-rise Friday evening for the report of smoke on the 12th floor. This is after a fire displaced many residents back in February.
This fire wasn't as severe as the one in February. Firefighters found a small fire inside a microwave inside an apartment on the 12th floor of the building.
Occupants were evacuated briefly for the fire. However with the fire being small, there was no need for a permanent evacuation of the building like there was earlier this year. The man who lived in the apartment where the fire was was also able to go back inside.
Back in February, a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the building and spread to the floors above. Residents were displaced to days and weeks after as contractors worked to repair the damage.
