Exploring Iowa: The History Behind Freedom Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Last week, we introduced a new segment on Today in Iowa, called 'Exploring Iowa.'
The segment focuses on the history and significance behind some of your favorite events and traditions.
This week, we took a look at the history behind the Freedom Festival.
In 1983, Peter Teahen came to the City of Cedar Rapids with the idea to bring a fireworks display to the downtown area.
Shortly after the city approved Teahen's request, he began to work with the Veterans Council.
The first Freedom Festival was celebrated 40 years ago in 1984.
The celebration grew quickly in size and in 1987, over 80,000 attendees came to watch the display.
Just a year later, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival was incorporated.
Now, the non-profit is in charge of organizing many events throughout the community.
Executive Director of the Freedom Festival, Karol Shepherd, said the festival is a great way to bring the community together.
"When people say freedom festival it really means community," Shepherd said. "We try to support all local organizations, and really try to hire local programming and local vendors. We really try to push the community to enjoy what we have here."
Each year, the festival features unique and one-of-a-kind buttons. The first button was introduced in 1988 and was on sale for $1.
This years buttons are encouraged to be worn in June and July to show your support of the Freedom Festival.
This is the 40th year of the Freedom Festival celebration.
