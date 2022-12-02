Experience Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo gear up for holidays

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Two local organizations tasked with promoting Waterloo have set their sights high for the holiday season.
Experience Waterloo and Main Street Waterloo work year-round to promote Waterloo.
Main Street concentrates on the downtown area, while Experience Waterloo is responsible for promotions across the entire city.
Jessica Rucker is the Executive Director of Main Street Waterloo.
Of her organization, she says, "We're a non‐profit organization that is really volunteer driven. We work to enhance and maintain the vitality of our downtown center. So, really we're looking at economic development and community engagement, filling those vacant storefronts, making sure the businesses that are here are successful, and bringing the community in to participate and partake in those businesses and participate in events."
Jessica says MainStreet Waterloo has a ton of activities during the holidays, in addition to 'Shop Downtown Saturday."
She says, "Experience Waterloo and Waterloo Lights the Night really kicks off the holiday season for Waterloo and they do an amazing job. Now, we have Winter Wonderloo, which will be a celebration of the season. We have letters to Santa, and if you drop it in the mailbox, you may get a letter back from him."
"We have a color contest, a cookie decorating contest, in partnership with Rockets Donuts. We have a scavenger hunt task list to help you experience holiday fun with your family and friends and it helps you participate in some of these other activities we're doing."
"We have a winter concert series where we're partnering with some of
these establishments downtown to have holiday themed contests for
the adults, and, for the big kids that like to have some fun and celebrate the
holidays, we're having a 12-bars of Christmas, kind of low-key Pub Crawl
for the adults on the 10th. It's a lot of fun."
Experience Waterloo, says Executive Director, Tavis Hall, is, "In a nutshell, it's for the tourism folks. It's our job to bring folks, new folks into our community. We are not geographically bound the same way that the Main Street program is, where they are solely focused on downtown. Our responsibility is the entirety of the city."
Tavis' 'Hall on the Wall' business promotion is back this year, offering deals from local shops. Check out Hall on the Wall He may show up anywhere.
Here's how Tavis describes 'Hall on the Wall.'
"Hall on the Wall is our take on Elf on the Shelf, so a mischievous elf running around, having fun, different businesses. Ultimately, it's our effort to promote small businesses in Waterloo. So, you can find a passport where you can find deals and savings on small businesses this holiday season."
Learn more about both organizations on this week's edition of The Steele Report.