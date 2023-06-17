Escaped inmate found by police, returned to Linn County Correctional Center

UPDATE (10:50 P.M.): Linn County authorities were alerted just after 9 p.m. Saturday that Darrell Lathum has been found near Highways 13 and 100 in Linn County and was taken into custody by Marion Police. He was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center without incident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday.
57-year-old Darrell Lee Lathum was in jail for failing to appear in court for charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies took him from the Linn County Correctional Center to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids just before 2:30 Friday afternoon. Lathum was supposed to return to jail after his hospital stay, but around 4 p.m., hospital workers told Deputies Lathum had left the hospital.
Linn County Deputies and Cedar Rapids Police Officers searched the area around the hospital but could not find him.
As of 7:30 on Saturday evening, Lathum is still on the run.
Anyone with information about Lathum or where he may be is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100 or the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.