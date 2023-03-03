 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Erin Pospisil's mother speaks out after last man known to see her arrested on separate murder charge

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Erin Pospisil's mother is speaking out after the man that Police believe is the last known person to see her daughter over 20 years ago was arrested on a separate murder charge.

Pospisil went missing in June 2001. Curtis Padgett reportedly told Police that Pospisil went into another vehicle after he dropped her off at a friend's house. She was never seen again.

In a Facebook post, Erin's mother Carolyn said, "We hope the Cedar Rapids Police Department will pursue any and all new information that may come to light related to the disappearance of Erin or any other missing person and bring the persons responsible for her disappearance to justice."

She went on to say, "In honor of Erin, we encourage everyone to hug your loved ones close and extend a kind hand to those in your community."

