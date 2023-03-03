Erin Pospisil's mother speaks out after last man known to see her arrested on separate murder charge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Erin Pospisil's mother is speaking out after the man that Police believe is the last known person to see her daughter over 20 years ago was arrested on a separate murder charge.
Pospisil went missing in June 2001. Curtis Padgett reportedly told Police that Pospisil went into another vehicle after he dropped her off at a friend's house. She was never seen again.
In a Facebook post, Erin's mother Carolyn said, "We hope the Cedar Rapids Police Department will pursue any and all new information that may come to light related to the disappearance of Erin or any other missing person and bring the persons responsible for her disappearance to justice."
She went on to say, "In honor of Erin, we encourage everyone to hug your loved ones close and extend a kind hand to those in your community."