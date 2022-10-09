 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Economic Diversity & Inclusion Summit set for October 21 at Hilton Garden Inn Cedar Falls

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, (KWWL)  Registration is open now for the annual Grow Cedar Valley/UNI 2022 Economic Diversity and Inclusion Summit, coming up on Friday, October 21, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

The one-day DEI event will feature several break-out session and keynote speakers.  Key discussion will focus on key Diversity, Equity & Inclusion issues.

Doing DEI Every Day

Mental Health Issues in the workplace

Welcoming New Populations to the Community

Intentional DEI: Find a Way to Say Yes

Register for the event now.

Three Community members stop by KWWL-TV to talk about the Economic and Diversity Summit for this week's edition of The Steele Report.