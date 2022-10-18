Eastern Iowa Honor Flight cancelled due to mechanical issues with airplane

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight was cancelled on Tuesday morning due to mechanical issues with the airplane. About 90 Eastern Iowa veterans were scheduled to take the trip to Washington D.C.
Organizers posted a statement on Facebook confirming the cancellation, saying, "Our trip would have been delayed at least by three hours."
They continued, "A delayed agenda today is not the experience that our 90 veterans deserve, so our board decided to cancel today's flight."
Organizers went on to say that they are doing their best to reschedule the 45th flight.
The flight was originally scheduled to leave the Eastern Iowa Airport at 7:15 a.m. this morning and return to Cedar Rapids around 8:45 p.m.