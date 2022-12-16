Eastern Iowa Airport to offer non-stop flights to Washington D.C. starting in June

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- American Airlines will offer non-stop flight service from Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington D.C. beginning June 1, 2023.
The announcement was made on Friday morning. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 17 here.
The daily flight will depart from CID at 10:40 a.m. and will arrive at DCA before 2:00 p.m. The return flight from DCA departs at 8:30 a.m. and will arrive at CID around 10:05 a.m.
American Airlines will use a CRJ900 aircraft with 76 seats on board.
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell said that, "connecting the community to the nation's capitol is vitally important."