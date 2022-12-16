 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick Roads and Patchy Blowing Snow Continue Today...

Light snow and patchy blowing snow on already snow and ice covered
roads will lead to continue slick conditions for much of this
Friday morning. Conditions remain worse between Highway 30 and
Highway 20, but other county roads and side streets between Des
Moines and Ames will also have some slick spots for much of the
morning hours as well.

If traveling today, please remain cautious and very aware of road
conditions. Expect a longer morning commute or drive, through at
least the morning hours today. Plan on leaving earlier, traveling
a bit slower and being more patient. As road crews continue to
work this morning, travel will likely improve over central to
southern Iowa. Any new light snow and blowing snow across the
north will, however, delay improvement in road conditions there.

Please visit Iowa Five One One for the latest road conditions in
your area. Remember: Take it Slow on Ice and Snow.

Eastern Iowa Airport to offer non-stop flights to Washington D.C. starting in June

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Rapids Airport

CID, Eastern Iowa Airport

 By Kennedy DeRaedt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- American Airlines will offer non-stop flight service from Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington D.C. beginning June 1, 2023.

The announcement was made on Friday morning. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 17 here.

The daily flight will depart from CID at 10:40 a.m. and will arrive at DCA before 2:00 p.m. The return flight from DCA departs at 8:30 a.m. and will arrive at CID around 10:05 a.m.

American Airlines will use a CRJ900 aircraft with 76 seats on board.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell said that, "connecting the community to the nation's capitol is vitally important." 