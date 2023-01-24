Eastern Iowa Airport sees 2nd busiest year on record

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- It was a very busy and successful year for the Eastern Iowa Airport in 2022, recording their second-highest volume of passengers ever in any year.
In total, 1.2 million people flew through the airport, just behind 2019, when 1.3 million passengers took to the skies out of Cedar Rapids.
What may also have helped spike interest is the addition of non-stop flights to our nation's capitol. Those flights are to begin flying out on June 1st.
Airport Director Marty Lenss expressed enthusiasm with the new stop, saying in a statement, " The addition of the Washington D.C. flight is a game-changer for CID and fort eastern Iowa."
Lenss continued, "For Iowa to have two gateway airports that have this premium service speaks volumes about the state's economy."
Lenss also credits their success to a strong regional economy and high travel demand for Eastern Iowans.