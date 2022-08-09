Driver charged in Cedar Rapids protest hit-and-run

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department have charged a man who hit protestors with his vehicle in late June.
According to a press release, David Alan Huston, 53, has been charged with two offenses. Huston has been charged with assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
On June 24th, a peaceful protest was taking place in downtown Cedar Rapids. The protestors crossed Second Street near the United States Federal Courthouse.
Huston approached the protestors with his vehicle. Although Huston had a green light, he appeared to "aggressively approach" the protestors, who were on foot. Other vehicles in the area appeared to wait for the protestors to cross.
Verbal confrontations broke out between Huston and the protestors, which led to a pedestrian getting hit by the truck.
There is currently no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.