Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library re-opening on September 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will be re-opening on Thursday, September 1st following a late-July fire that closed the library down.
The fire broke out on from a light fixture on July 27th. Despite the fire getting extinguished quickly, the building suffered extensive smoke residue damage.
A team from SERVEPRO cleaned and restored the majority of the building, books, computers, air ducts, and carpets.
There are still some ongoing restorations taking place. Ceilings, light fixtures, and the first floor are still seeing some maintenance work.
“When patrons come to the library, they should expect to see areas blocked off and some furniture temporarily out of place. We ask that all visitors respect barriers and follow signage during this transitional time,” Library Director Dara Schmidt said. “Even with the final cleaning and restoration incomplete, all library services and collections are safely available to our community.”
The library is set to close at a later date for three days of final restoration. The Fourth Avenue door will remain closed until further notice.