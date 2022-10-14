Dimione Walker set to argue self-defense in deadly Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids, Dimione Walker, plans to argue self-defense according to a new court document.
Walker is charged with first-degree-murder, among charges of willful injury, going armed with intent, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Walker pled not guilty to all charges in September.
The deadly April shooting killed three people and injured nine others. Michael Valentine, Nicole Owens, and Marvin Cox are the victims that were killed.
The other shooter, Timothy Rush, is facing over a dozen charges, including second-degree-murder.