Dimione Walker found guilty on all charges in lethal Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dimione Walker, one of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting, has been convicted on all counts for the shooting and killing of Michael Valentine.
Walker is found guilty on charges of 1st-degree-murder, going armed with intent, and being a felon in the possession of a firearm. Walker is facing a life sentence in prison without the chance of parole.
The deadly shooting that took place in Cedar Rapids in April took the lives of three people, and injured 9 others. Walker fatally shot Michael Valentine.
Walker's defense argued that Walker shot Valentine in an act of self-defense.
"This was murder in the first degree," Linn County Assistant Attorney Rena Schulte said during closing arguments. "In a split second as Michael Valentine was reaching out to greet a friend, his life ended violently and brutally."
Defense lawyers said Walker and Valentine have a history of violence. They claim that back in 2016, Valentine shot Walker while he was in his car, which he was treated in the hospital for.
Because of the history between the two men, Walker's defense lawyers argued that he had no choice when shooting Valentine because he feared for his life.
"There's no evidence that he went there with a gun. There's no evidence that he knew Michael Valentine would be there," Public Defender Sarah Hradek said during her closing arguments. "Even if you believe that Dimione Walker shouldn't have had a gun that night. Do you think that he was entitled to defend himself?"
The state said that Valentine did not have a gun on him.
The other shooter, Timothy Rush, shot and killed Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox. Owens was Rush's girlfriend and the mother of his child. Cox was initially only injured in the shooting, but died of his injuries in late July.
Walker was arrested by US Marshals near Chicago on April 14 after fleeing Iowa following the shooting.
Following his arrest, Walker was held in the Illinois Department of Corrections on an unrelated charge of parole violation for possessing a weapon.
Walker was then extradited back to Iowa in September on charges related to the Taboo shooting.