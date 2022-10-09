Despite big lead in polls, Reynolds says she's going to run like she's 10 down

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, downplays her big lead in the political polls. She calls polling just a 'snapshot' in time.
“I'm going to run like I'm 10 down, like any good person running for office would."
But, when asked what she sees in the polls, she says, "I hope it's a reflection of our policies.”
Reynolds cites recent Iowa income tax cuts, including ending taxes on retirement accounts, as one area where Iowans like what she is doing as Governor.
She says, “When you contrast what's happening in Washington, D.C. and some of the other Democratic-led states, Iowa is in a really good position."
She adds, "Instead of taxing and spending, we are actually cutting taxes and helping Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money to kind of fight back against some of the higher costs.”
Reynolds is seeking her second full term in office, after winning a close 2018 race for Iowa Governor over well-known Democrat, Fred Hubbell.
This time, her opponent is Democrat, Deidre DeJear, a Mississippi native, Drake University graduate and small business founder.
Political polling gives Reynolds wide leads over her Democratic challenger.
In two examples, the Reynolds lead is 17 points in the latest Emerson College Poll, and 21 points in another, conducted by Iowans For Tax Relief, both released this week.
In the ongoing abortion debate, Reynolds makes no apologies for being Pro Life. Of the opposition, she says, “Ultimately, they believe that you should be able to kill a baby up until the baby is born.”
The U.S. Supreme Court handed Democrats a key campaign issue, when the Justices overturned Roe v Wade, sending abortion back to the individual states.
Reynolds says she hopes Iowa's 'fetal heartbeat' law will prevail in the courts.
The Iowa Governor talks about that and other issues on this week's edition of The Steele Report.