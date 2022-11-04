Deidre DeJear contrasts her beliefs with those of her opponent Governor Reynolds

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) The Democratic candidate for Iowa Governor is Deidre DeJear, the first African American candidate to ever win a statewide Iowa primary election.
That happened when she defeated Jim Mowrer in the 2018 Democratic primary for Iowa Secretary of State. Republican Paul Pate won the general election later that year for Iowa Secretary of State.
Fast-forward to 2022, and the stage is much bigger for the 2008 Drake University graduate, who grew up in Mississippi and Oklahoma, and endured family tragedy at an early age.
DeJear was just eight years old when her mother died shortly after giving birth to another daughter.
Today, in the race for Iowa Governor, DeJear fights an uphill battle with incumbent Governor, Kim Reynolds.
DeJear stopped by the KWWL-TV studios this week to sharply contrast her views with those of Kim Reynolds.
She says', I am in this race because I have a firm belief in our state. I know what it is capable of, because I believe in Iowa people. The reason I'm running in this race is because I want to help us overcome the challenges that are at bay right now and the ones ahead of us. I believe in the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness"
DeJear says she wants a 'fully funded' Iowa educational system. She believes a 2-percent increase a year is not enough.
She is firmly against using state money to fund any private school in Iowa.
The two candidates clash on every issue, from abortion to tax cuts.
DeJear is solidly Pro Choice.
When asked why she did not stand up to pay tribute to Iowa law enforcement officers during the Govenor's Condition of the State address, DeJear says standing up would have been showing support for Governor Reynolds. She says she couldn't do that.
DeJear says, "I was sitting down for her. I don't believe law enforcement is the problem. I believe the current Governor's failed policies are the problem, so, that's why I'm running against her."
When asked if she now regrets sitting down for the Governor and not standing up for law enforcement, DeJear said, "I stand with law enforcement every day of the week. I worked alongside community members to create a safer place for all of us. So, I stand with law enforcement."
