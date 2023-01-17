Defense and Prosecutors conflict in the second day of Alexander Jackson trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The second day in the trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents and sister in 2021 has come to a close.
Alexander Jackson, the man accused, claims that an intruder killed his family and shot him in the foot. Witnesses were back on the stand this afternoon.
So far, mostly Police officers involved in the investigation or the state medical examiner involved in the autopsy have been called to the stand.
Investigator Ryan Dunbar with the Cedar Rapids Police took the stand first. He had been responsible for canvassing the neighborhood in the initial days of the investigation, as well as looking at how viable an escape through the wooded area behind the Jackson home would have been.
Dunbar concluded that the area behind the home was impassable due to downed trees from the 2020 derecho.
Dunbar said that nobody he asked saw anyone in the area, but the defense argues that he wasn't thorough enough.
The defense continued to push their argument that the person who killed the Jacksons is likely still out there - questioning Dunbar about his judgement that the brush behind the home was impassable.
However, the prosecution pointed out that the department's canine found no entrance of anyone behind the home, nor was there evidence of a forced entry to the home.