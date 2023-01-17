 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation
Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late
afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and
northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are
likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and
south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible.
Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25
mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with
this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to
northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and
morning commute on Thursday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Defense and Prosecutors conflict in the second day of Alexander Jackson trial

  Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The second day in the trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents and sister in 2021 has come to a close.

Alexander Jackson, the man accused,  claims that an intruder killed his family and shot him in the foot. Witnesses were back on the stand this afternoon.

So far, mostly Police officers involved in the investigation or the state medical examiner involved in the autopsy have been called to the stand.

Investigator Ryan Dunbar with the Cedar Rapids Police took the stand first. He had been responsible for canvassing the neighborhood in the initial days of the investigation, as well as looking at how viable an escape through the wooded area behind the Jackson home would have been.

Dunbar concluded that the area behind the home was impassable due to downed trees from the 2020 derecho.

Dunbar said that nobody he asked saw anyone in the area, but the defense argues that he wasn't thorough enough.

The defense continued to push their argument that the person who killed the Jacksons is likely still out there - questioning Dunbar about his judgement that the brush behind the home was impassable.

However, the prosecution pointed out that the department's canine found no entrance of anyone behind the home, nor was there evidence of a forced entry to the home.