Data, personal information potentially accessed in Cedar Rapids School District cyberattack

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Cedar Rapids Community School District said the personal information of 8,790 people may have been accessed in a cyber attack earlier this month. The disclosure came in an incident notification letter to the Iowa Attorney General's Office from McDonald Hopkins, a law firm representing CRSCD. The letter is part of a required notification to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division Director of any security breach affecting at least 500 Iowans.
On July 4, the district announced it would temporarily suspend all operations for the rest of the week after discovering unauthorized activity on its network.
According to the letter, "certain accessed filed containing personal information were potentially accessed and acquired from the network on July 2."
The personal data potentially included names, social security numbers, driver's license numbers, bank account or routing numbers, medical or health insurance information.
The district said there is no evidence any of the information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud, and they have no reason to believe any personal information will be misused.
CRSD is "out of an abundance of caution," providing those affected with a complimentary year of credit monitoring services and proactive fraud assistance.
The district worked with third-party cybersecurity experts to handle the incident. According to the letter, they contained it "by disabling all unauthorized access to our network and restoring our systems as needed."