Crews respond to corn bin, barn fire near Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Firefighters responded to a fire in a corn bin and barn at a farm near Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon.
It happened just after noon in the 7500 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.
Firefighters from both the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and the Fairfax Fire Department responded to the fire.
When crews arrived, they found the corn bin and barn fully engulfed in what they described as a "sizeable blaze." Once they prevented the fire from spreading to other structures on the property, crews began fighting the fire from multiple angles.
Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out quickly, but the corn bin and barn are both total losses.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Authorities are still investigating what caused it.
The Fairfax Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the fire.