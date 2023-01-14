Community candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker planned for Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A community candlelight vigil in honor of Devonna Walker will take place Sunday evening at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Cedar Rapids.
Walker was stabbed and killed death at the Cambridge Townhome Complex in Cedar Rapids in early January.
The candlelight vigil will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle Church on 42nd Street Northeast. They are also holding a food and essential supply drive and collecting donations of non-perishable items and gift cards for Devonna's family.
The event is being organized by Advocates for Social Justice, the Cedar Rapids Branch of the NAACP, PAVE and We Are CR.
Since Walker's death, friends and family have peacefully protested to demand transparency around the investigation.
On Friday, Cedar Rapids Police said they completed their investigation into death Walker's death and sent their findings to the Linn County Attorney.