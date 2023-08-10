Communities celebrate recovery efforts from 2020 derecho on third anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids is celebrating how far recovery efforts have some since the derecho three years ago on Thursday, with the city reflecting on the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to the city. City officials and community partners gathered at Bever Park to commemorate the work they've accomplished.
The storm three years ago shook every part of Cedar Rapids, with some of the biggest impact being tearing down over two-thirds of the city's streets. However, they say efforts over the last years have really started to bring those back.
The storm cost Cedar Rapids hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, ripping up or toppling over 100,000 trees in the community. Around 65% of the area's trees were damaged.
To recover that foliage, Cedar Rapids has done everything from community events, to tree distribution, to rezoning areas to allow more trees to be planted.
Through these efforts, Deb Power, the Interim CEO of Trees Forever, says they've made up over 10% of the trees lost.
Power said, "We are currently tracking about 20 percent ahead of plan, so we have put 10,000 trees, public-private trees, in the ground.”
While that may not appear like much progress compared to the 100,000 trees lost, they expect that progress to only pick up as they grow their Neighborhood Tree Captain program.
A recent study shows that the 2020 derecho did over $11 billion in damage across its path through the Midwest.