Collins Aerospace expansion project approved in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved an award for an expansion project at Collins Aerospace that will create and retain jobs.
The company plans to remodel its Cedar Rapids facility to accommodate expanded microelectronics manufacturing.
The project is expected to create and retain around 41 jobs, and is a capital investment of $22 million. The jobs will pay wages north of $30 per hour.
The board awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.