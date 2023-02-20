Closing arguments expected for the trial of Stanley Donahue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Closing arguments are expected today for the trial of Stanley Donahue.
Stanley Donahue is the man accused of Shooting Linn County Sheriff William Halverson during a gas station robbery in 2021.
The Chicago man accused of robbing the Casey's in Coggon and shooting Deputy Halverson seven times.
Donahue is charged with first degree robbery and attempted murder of a peace officer, among other charges. If convicted Donahue could face up to 112 years in prison.
According to the opening statement on day five of trial, the defense says there is reasonable doubt that donahue is the suspect from the robbery.
However, the testimony stated Donahue had forced two clerks into a cooler and stole $300 in cash and 89 packs of cigarettes during the robbery.
During the robbery Deputy Halverson was shot. Donahue is said to have taken the deputy's glock and had fled the scene in a minivan.
After a 14-hour search Donahue was spotted along Aldridge Road.
If convicted Donahue will be convicted of 10 different charges.