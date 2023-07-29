Cleanup, debris removal underway after severe storms on Friday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Several communities across Eastern Iowa spent Saturday cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area late Friday night.
The storms produced some large hail but mainly significant damaging wind gusts that moved to the southeast through the area, along and south of Highway 20. Most of the damage was caused by wind.
Both Cedar Rapids and Marion had many reports of downed trees and power lines in Linn County.
The storms produced as high as 80 and 90 mile-per-hour wind gusts in the area. There were also reports of damaged mobile homes in Marion, and shingles and parts of roofs were blown off in Cedar Rapids.
As of 6:30 a.m., Marion city officials said more than 500 Alliant energy customers in the city were still without power.
Crews have cleared all the debris from trails, but the Marion pool will be closed all day so crews can filter the leaves and branches from the water.
To help residents clean up, the City of Marion is offering curbside collection of tree debris starting on Monday. All tree limbs and branches can be placed outside between the sidewalk and the curb. They don't need to be cut to a specific size. Debris will be collected all next week through Friday.
Residents can also take debris to the city's yard waste drop-off facility on 35th Street, which will be open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and during the week from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
In Cedar Rapids, crews are working to clean up debris and address some power issues in parks from Friday night's storm. The duck pond at Old Mac Donald's Farm is currently closed, and slides at Ellis and Noelridge Pools are not operational, but the pools are open.
Residents can report a tree blocking a street or driveway in the city by calling (319) 286-5747 or submitting a concern through the My CR platform.
Residents with damage to trees located on private property are responsible for removing that debris. If you need help removing the debris, you can ask the city for help by:
- Stacking the debris in the City right-of-way between the Street and sidewalk at the front of your property or within the first 10 feet of the Street in front of your house if you do not have a sidewalk.
- Report the location of the debris requiring pickup to the city by calling (319) 286-5747 or submitting a concern through the My CR platform. Navigate to Submit a Request > Trees > Storm Damage and fill out the form.
The City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste & Recycling division accepts yard waste collection as normal in YARDY carts so long as:
- YARDY cart lid is closed
- YARDY cart weighs less than 200 pounds.
- Logs or bigger branches that are too heavy or big for the card are stacked at the front of the property for separate collection.
- The YARDY cart should be used for smaller branches, twigs, leaves, grass clippings, and acceptable food compost.
- Have your YARDY cart in your normal collection area by 7 a.m. on your normal collection day this week.
Small loads of tree debris can be taken to the Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Marion location on County Home Road.
The deadline to report vegetative debris for collection is Noon on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
You can read more about the damage reports and rainfall from Friday evening's storms here.
For updates to storm reports click here.