Cedar Valley free monthly magazines focus on the positive

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
“It's been super fun to put the magazines together,” says Cedar Valley small business owner, Jenny Dunkin, of Denver.
Jenny is the publisher of two local publications, called Neighbors of Waterloo and Neighbors of Cedar Falls.
Her free monthly magazines focus on positive news, and often feature local families with interesting personal stories.
Jenny says, “It's so fun to be able to be the driving force of positive publications that people look forward to getting each month.”
Being 'neighbor focused,' Jenny says her magazines are sent free to different neighborhoods in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Presently, not everyone receives the magazine, but, they are available to interested residents.
The magazines are free to residents and rely solely on sponsors, who advertise in the publications.
The magazines usually feature a community member or a Cedar Valley family on the magazine covers.
Jenny says the monthly publications feature your 'everyday' neighbor, who has a unique story, or is involved in projects which have a positive impact on the Cedar Valley.
Jenny says she is always looking for feature ideas, and is often contacted by local residents who have story ideas for the magazines.
If you have a feature story suggestion, you can contact Jenny through her publisher, Best Version Media.
Jenny's email address is: jdunkin@bestversionmedia.com
Jenny stopped by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about Neighbors of Waterloo and Neighbors of Waterloo for this week's edition of The Steele Report.