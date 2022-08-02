Cedar Rapids woman wins $300,000 in recent lottery game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids woman Michelle Lutenske won a $300,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game.
"Right now, I’m pretty calm and just happy,” Michelle Lutenske told officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “But this morning when I scratched that ticket? It was craziness. Shaking. Scared. Crying. All kinds of emotions."
The winning ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Gas on Blairs Ferry Rd. NE. For more details, please visit Winner News 2022 (ialottery.com).