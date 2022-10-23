Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush has passed away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush passed away on Sunday. The district shared the news with families on Sunday afternoon.
"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you our beloved superintendent, Noreen Bush, peacefully passed away today," David Tominsky, president of the Cedar Rapids Community School District school board wrote in a message to families. "We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District."
Tominsky added the district's "love and support reaches out to her family and friends at this time of loss."
In September, Bush submitted her resignation to the school district's board of directors.
Bush has battled cancer for the past two and a half years while serving as CRCSD superintendent. She went on medical leave on September 19.
She planned to remain in her position through the remainder of the school year, but after her health journey took a turn in recent weeks, the district announced
Given Superintendent Noreen Bush's continuing health journey, she would no longer be the district's acting superintendent, effective November 1, 2022.
The Cedar Rapids Community School Board was planning to appoint an interim superintendent during their board meeting on Monday night.
"Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions," Tominsky said. "She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her."
Grief support services will be available for school staff members.