Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush dies after battle with cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush passed away on Sunday. The district shared the news with families on Sunday afternoon.
"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you our beloved superintendent, Noreen Bush, peacefully passed away today," David Tominsky, president of the Cedar Rapids Community School District school board wrote in a message to families. "We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District."
Tominsky added the district's "love and support reaches out to her family and friends at this time of loss."
In a statement, Governor Reynolds said Bush "embodied the heart of education."
"She took immense pride in her school district and worked tirelessly to deliver the best opportunities possible to the students and families she served. I first met Noreen in August 2020, the day following the derecho. She was absolutely determined to repair and reopen her schools as quickly as possible to give her students a sense of normalcy," Gov. Reynolds said. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, and I’m grateful to have known her. Though she will be greatly missed, her legacy endures in the lives of the teachers and students she inspired. Kevin and I send our condolences and prayers to Noreen’s family and the entire Cedar Rapids Schools community.”
In September, Bush submitted her resignation to the school district's board of directors.
Bush has battled cancer for the past two and a half years while serving as CRCSD superintendent. She went on medical leave on September 19.
She planned to remain in her position through the remainder of the school year, but after her health journey took a turn in recent weeks, the district announced
Given Superintendent Noreen Bush's continuing health journey, she would no longer be the district's acting superintendent, effective November 1, 2022.
The Cedar Rapids Community School Board was planning to appoint an interim superintendent during their board meeting on Monday night.
"Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions," Tominsky said. "She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her."
Grief support services will be available for school staff members.