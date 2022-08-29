Cedar Rapids Schools show off proposed master plan at open house

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Cedar Rapids Community School District unveiled their new master plan for improvements to the school district to parents at an open house at Jefferson High School on Monday. The plan proposes the district build a new aquatics center, consolidate the district's six middle schools to four and renovate the high schools. At the cost of a $312 million bond for funding the improvements.
The district says the biggest change for families will be with the middle schools. In the plan Harding, Mckinley and Roosevelt Middle Schools are all set to be phased out and repurposed and a new middle school will be built in the north section of the district. The remaining middle schools; Taft, Wilson and Franklin, will either receive significant renovations or entirely new buildings.
Jonathan Galbraith, CRCSD's operations manager, says many of these buildings haven't seen major renovations for almost 20 years at this point.
"I've been working here 8 years and there's been no significant fixes or renovations for those buildings," Galbraith said. "The only thing I can think of in the last 20 years is geothermal HVAC heating."
Along with the changes to the middle schools, the districts high schools will see renovations as well. Whether that's new fields, expanded cafeterias, or improved locker room spaces.
Nick Maybanks, Linn County Attorney, and a parent in the district, says he's conflicted about the potential changes.
"I like the improvements you see for a lot of the buildings in the district. However my two daughters will be at one of the high schools when these changes are happening. I don't want their education to be diminished."
The district would also build new aquatic center for the entire district, which is estimated to cost $19.3 million. The district says that is a cheaper option, compared to the $27 to $30 million it would cost to renovate each buildings aquatic facilities.
The district estimates if voters do approve the 312$ million bond for the funding, it will add on to taxes. For families making at 100,000 a year taxes will go up about $133 per year. More information on the master plan and open houses the district plans to host can be found here.