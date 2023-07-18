Cedar Rapids School District unveils details of two-phased renovation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids School District is sharing details on their two-phase plan that will bring about big changes to the district.
On Monday night, the District Superintendent and the Chief of Operations provided details at their school board meeting.
The first phase would include several additions and improvements, including a new 6th-8th grade middle school at a new site.
Also mentioned were plans to renovate Franklin 7th-8th grade Middle School, plans to add career technology education at three high schools, and also add turf to three high schools.
These phase one projects are expected to be completed by 2030. Phase one of the plan would include a general obligation fund for $220 million, which would need to be approved by voters in November.
Phase two of the plan would include building a new middle school at the Taft Site, and renovating McKinley Middle School as a 6th grade building.
These phase-two projects are expected to be completed by 2037, and would require another go bond and a community vote.