Cedar Rapids School District closing in on signatures needed to put $220M bond on November ballot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids School District is making progress in getting the required signatures needed to put their $220M bond on the ballot in November. With only a week and a half until their deadline, they're fast approaching the required number of signatures.
Volunteers with the Future Ready Cedar Rapids School Committee have been hitting the streets and knocking on doors to get the required 6,319 signatures.
Scott Drzycimiski is Chair of the Future Ready Schools group. He says last week they collected over 2,600 signatures by knocking on doors. That adds on to an additional 2,000 garnered over the past month by going to events such as football games and farmers markets.
Drzycimiski says that they need about 2,000 more signatures to reach the 6,319 needed to put the bond on the ballot. He says that he's passionate about getting the bond passed because he sees it as necessary.
Drzycimiski said, "I’m a Cedar Rapids resident. Born and raised here. Left town but made a decision to come back to Cedar Rapids, and one of the reasons I came back was the schools. So to me, investing in our schools and making sure they’re top notch. Both for the student experience, the teacher experience, but also to the value of the community is important.”
If the $220 million bond passed, it would see several improvements to the district's middle and high schools, including improving accessibility for ADA, as well as the creation of a new middle school in the city's northside.
However, there are some people in Cedar Rapids who have several concerns over the plan and are holding a neutral forum to help the community find answers later this month.
This is part of a two-phase plan. District officials have shared that if the bond is approved, they will look to create plans for major renovations to the schools that have not yet been refurbished.