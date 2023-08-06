Cedar Rapids School Board to vote on language of $220 million bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Community School District School Board members will discuss and vote on whether to approve the proposed language for a $220 million school board during a special meeting on Monday night.
Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s Educational Leadership and Support Center.
The bond would include a new middle school, additional career and technical education at the high school and renovations to several current schools including:
- New turf fields at three high schools
- Kennedy cafeteria/kitchen renovations
- Updates to Metro High School’s gym
- Renovations for Franklin Middle School.
"The Board has benefited from ongoing discussions with various stakeholders that have provided valuable feedback. This plan puts our students and staff as a top priority by addressing the need of our facilities to be future ready," Cedar Rapids Community School District School Board President David Tominsky said. "Building capacity will be optimized with designs and layouts that allow for smaller learning communities that empower personalized attention.”
Board members will vote on whether or not to approve the language. If they do approve it, it will need to go before the voters. To get it on the November 7 ballot, the district said the community would need to collect 6,319 signatures by September 22.
It is the first phase of the the 2023 Master Facilities plan, which comes with $445 million dollar price tag within the next two decades. The first phase costs $220 million dollars, and will raise the tax levy by an approximate $2.70.
“With a two-phase plan in place, we are able to be fiscally responsible while also ensuring that we can pause, re-evaluate the data as needed, and make adjustments for phase two," Cedar Rapids Community School District School Board Vice-President Cindy Garlock said. "We are proud of this comprehensive plan as it not only meets the needs of our students, but also remains cost-effective to the taxpayers.”
The district hasn't requested a bond vote since 2000. They say this money is a need, and its reflected in the condition of the current schools.
“This has been a long journey, starting with former Superintendent Noreen Bush. I’m very encouraged by the district’s continued focus on 'Every Learner. Future Ready.,'" Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover said. "The District has maintained our facilities and fiscal resources with great diligence over the years and has not come to the taxpayers in over 23 years. This bond will establish a legacy of investing in our students, staff, schools, and community.”
The second phase vote would cost $225 million and be in 2029, keeping the set $2.70 levy.
If approved, the board will be presented with the final language for the proposed bond this fall.