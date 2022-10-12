Cedar Rapids School Board initiates search for new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids School Board has started its search to find a new superintendent.
They accepted current superintendent Noreen Bush's resignation in September. Bush will finish out the year on medical leave.
Three potential recruitment and and consultant firms were at Monday's school board meeting. Each was given 15 minutes to share key points on why they'd be the best choice to spearhead the search.
The board plans to pick one to lead the search for a new superintendent at their next meeting.