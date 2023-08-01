Cedar Rapids School Board discusses Master Facilities Plan, changes after joint meeting

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -- On Monday night, the Cedar Rapids School Board met to discuss their Master Facilities plan.
The two-phase plan was an original $312 million dollar project. The first phase of the referendum is a $220 million vote this year, and the next will be $225 million vote in 2029. In total, the school is asking for $445 million dollars across the next two decades, with the plan/construction complete by 2037.
Since 2008, the district is reporting a 2,600 student loss. While surrounding districts are seeing no change or increases in enrollment, Cedar Rapids is reporting a 6% decrease. In terms of capacity, the district's elementary schools are running at 78% capacity, while the middle schools are running at just 67%. Dr. Grover says this is an indicator that they need to consolidate at least some of the intermediate schools:
"You just have to keep in mind, you're losing millions of dollars each year when you're not operating at capacity, in addition to everything else."
Dr. Grover adding, these changes will help them better serve students where they are:
"Our resources follow the students," Dr. Grover reiterating, "where our students are, that’s where the resources follow.”
Last week, city council members expressed concerns over keeping only Taft open on the west side of the city. School operations manager Jon Galbraith says they went back to try to come up with an idea to fix the issue, but it's going to increase the amount they're asking for:
“One thing we looked at and we heard there was, do we need to have two middle schools on the west side, similar to what we’re doing in the Washington and McKinley and Franklin. So we did take a look at that, turning Roosevelt into that sixth grade academy- similar to McKinley, and turning Taft into a 7/8 building, similar to Franklin. When we do that, that would be an increase in our ask, of roughly 56 million dollars.”
Galbraith says he will work on different versions of ballot language that would support a change if needed with the middle schools. Dr. Grover says it's an issue they can still re-visit during the second phase of the project process.
"When it comes to the middle schools, we're about six years out from the middle school domino," she explains, adding, "that's around the time we'll be going out for the second bond."
She continues, "six years from now, if there's something different, you still have the opportunity to be able to make those adjustments as you go out for phase two."
The board will discuss bond language at the next meeting, August 7th. The district needs to get 6400 signatures by September 22nd in order to get the first phase of the plan onto the November ballot. You can watch last night's meeting here.