Cedar Rapids reinstates mask mandate inside city buildings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Amid an uptick in the transmission of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids is requiring the public to wear masks inside city buildings.
The new requirement takes effect at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. City employees will be required to mask up in city buildings, vehicles or other indoor locations while on the job and around others. City workers will not have to wear masks when in their own office space or further than 6 feet away from other people. Masks will be recommended on Cedar Rapids Transit.
The masking requirement comes after the CDC classified the community-level of COVID-19 to high. To determine the level, the CDC considers the number of hospitalizations, available beds, and new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Washington, Johnson, and seven other Iowa counties are also classified as having high community levels. Dubuque, Jones, Cedar, Benton, Iowa, and Allamakee counties have moderate COVID-19 community levels.