Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for final scheduled restoration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Public Library has scheduled its final closure for restoration in the wake of a July fire that damaged the building.
The scheduled closure dates will take place on September 28, 29, and 30. Additionally, the Library will no longer be closed on November 11 for an all-staff meeting that had been scheduled to take place.
Baby and Toddler Story time and Chess Club meetings on September 28 have been cancelled. The Ladd Library will remain open.
The July 27 fire did minimal damage to the Library items, though the smoke residue did the bulk of the damage to the structure.