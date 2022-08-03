Cedar Rapids Public Library staff offering temporary cooling & computer center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Staff with the Cedar Rapids Public Library have partnered with Waypoint to open a temporary cooling and computer center next to the Madge Phillips Center Shelter on 520 4th Avenue SE.
The library is currently closed after a fire that took place last week.
The center will open on Thursday, August 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The center will also be open from Monday to Thursday at 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
Parking will be available in the library parking lot on fifth Avenue SE.
Computer use will be available at Ladd Library at 3750 Williams Blvd.
Additional cooling stations in Cedar Rapids are:
· Cedar Rapids Lindale Mall, 4444 First Ave. NE
· The Salvation Army, 1000 C Ave. NW
· Cedar Valley Community Support Services, 2515 18th St. SW Suite
“We recognize the vital role the library plays in our community, and having access to both computers and a cool place to escape the summer heat is an integral part of that role,” Library Director Dara Schmidt said.
“We are grateful for a community partner like Waypoint stepping up to help us fill the gap in services," he said.