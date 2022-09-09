Cedar Rapids Prairie upsets Cedar Falls, 24-7

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Cedar Rapids Prairie used a stingy defense and a long touchdown run on route to a 24-7 upset of Cedar Falls Friday night in the UNI Dome.
Makelle Taylor sprinted 76 yards to give Prairie a 7-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter. It was the first score against the Tigers this season.
Prairie added a short TD run in the second to take a 14-0 lead.
Cedar Falls rallied on the kickoff, when Derek Woods raced 89 yards for a Tiger touchdown, his first kickoff return for a TD.
But, Cedar Falls would not score again.
Prairie led 17-7 at half and added a second half touchdown in the 24-7 victory,
Prairie ups its season record to 2-1 and heads to Bettendorf next Friday.
Cedar Falls will try to bounce back on the road at Ankeny Centennial.