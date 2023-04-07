Cedar Rapids Police welcome new K-9 officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have unveiled their latest furry addition to the force. Meet Canine Officer Ranger!
They say that Ranger is a purebred bloodhound from Kentucky and that he will be joining the force in May.
Ranger is a bit different from their other canine units. Ranger is trained for trailing and scent-detecting tasks. Meanwhile, other canines on the force are trained for either "drug or bomb detection and patrol functions including apprehension."
Ranger will make his first public appearance at the Downtown Farmer's Market on June 3. Plush toys of Ranger will also be available.