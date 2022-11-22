Cedar Rapids Police warning about stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police in Cedar Rapids are warning the public to stay vigilant after an increase of specific car thefts that they believe could be tied to a trend on social media.
In the last 60 days, the department has reported six instances of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles with standard keyed ignitions.
They say 4 of the 6have been stolen using a specific technique. Police say that there's a trend online showing how to beat the key lock in the steering column, allowing the suspect to take off with the vehicle.
Officers advise to call 911 immediately if your vehicle comes up missing.