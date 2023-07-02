Cedar Rapids Police warn of scam targeting people who post about their missing pets online

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Police are warning the community about a man they say has been taking advantage of people who've posted about their lost pets online.
Police said at least two people have reported being contacted by a man who claimed to be a Cedar Rapids Animal Control Officer who has found their lost pets.
To get the animal back, the man told them to meet him at a drugstore parking lot, and he would turn over the lost pet after they paid him with gift cards purchased in the store.
Police said if you get a call like this, don't fall for it. It is a scam.
"Scams come in many forms and it seems like many of them have a similar theme," Cedar Rapids Police wrote on Facebook. "Gift cards, crypto-currency, odd meeting locations, unwillingness to let you call the home office."
Cedar Rapids Police said if Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control locate your lost pet, they will re-unite you for free if they can do it immediately. That is why it is important to microchip and register that chip for your pet.
It can cost around $30 if Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control can't find the owner immediately and take the pet back to a facility to locate the owner and reunite them with the pet.
If you feel like a scammer may have contacted you, contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.